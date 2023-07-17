Haliburton OPP Looking To Identify Owners Of Recovered Stolen Property

Haliburton Highlands Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are requesting anyone who is the victim of an unreported recent theft from their motor vehicle in Haliburton to come forward.

Police have recovered property that may be connected to these thefts.

Reporting these incidents will assist the OPP in their investigation and ensure the property is returned to its owners.

There is an ongoing investigation into multiple thefts from unlocked motor vehicles, which occurred between midnight and 3:00 am on July 13, in the areas of Victoria Street, Sunnyside Street and Pine Ave.

The suspect has been described as six feet tall, slim build, wearing a black coat with white reflective stripes.

Residents are encouraged to lock their motor vehicles and keep valuables out of sight.

Anyone who may have information that might assist with this investigation is asked to contact Haliburton Highlands OPP at 705-286-1431 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Kawartha Haliburton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.khcrimestoppers. com.