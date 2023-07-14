Haliburton Highlands OPP Warns Of Theft From Vehicles

The Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after receiving several reports of thefts from motor vehicles which occurred Wednesday night in Haliburton.

On July 13, between midnight and 3:00 am, a number of unlocked motor vehicles were entered and valuables taken.

These incidents occurred in the areas of Victoria Street, Sunnyside Street and Pine Ave in Haliburton.

The suspect is described as six feet tall, slim build, wearing a black coat with white reflective stripes.

Residents are encouraged to lock their motor vehicles and keep valuables out of sight.

Anyone who may have information that might assist with this investigation is asked to contact Haliburton Highlands OPP at 705-286-1431 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Kawartha Haliburton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.khcrimestoppers.com.