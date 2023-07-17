MNRF Warns Of Higher Than Normal Water Levels For This Time Of Year

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District
is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety Bulletin is
in effect in the district until Monday, July 24, 2023.
This message will affect residents within the MNRF Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District for portions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka and County of Haliburton within Magnetawan River, and Muskoka River Watersheds – other small watersheds within the region may also be experiencing higher than normal water levels and river flows for this time of year.
Water levels and river flows are higher than normal for this time of year.
Boaters are advised to be cautious if traveling on local waterways. Boat traffic during high
water conditions can cause damage to shorelines and to shoreline property with vessel
wakes.
The banks and shorelines adjacent to water bodies can be extremely slippery and unstable.
Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around waterbodies and maintain
close supervision of children and pets.
Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to various degrees as
lake/river levels are anticipated to remain high for the next several days.
MNRF also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities
as they may become inundated with water, are prone to washouts, and may become
impassible due to localized flooding.
Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should
continue take necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to
rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions and regularly check for updated
messages.
The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.
Further updates will be issued as appropriate.
Description of Weather System
Runoff from significant rainfall from July 13 through July 17, 2023, has caused lake levels
and river flows to increase above normal for this time of year.
Weather forecasts call for additional rainfall this week with chance of thunderstorms.
Description of Current Conditions
Lake water levels and river flows are generally above their normal ranges for this time of
year.
The watersheds are cascading systems – each waterbody feeds into the next downstream.
Runoff from rain cascades and compounds through the entire system affecting water levels
in each waterbody. It will take a number of days for the high flows to work through the entire system. Downstream water bodies may experience a delay in the full impact of the
upstream inputs.
MNRF is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further
updates will be issued as appropriate.
DEFINITIONS
• WATERSHED CONDITIONS STATEMENT – WATER SAFETY: indicates that high
flows, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for such users as boaters,
anglers and swimmers but flooding is not expected.
• WATERSHED CONDITIONS STATEMENT – FLOOD OUTLOOK: gives early notice
of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow
melt, high winds or other conditions
• SHORELINE CONDITIONS STATEMENT – WATER SAFETY: indicates that along
the Great Lakes shorelines high water, melting ice or other factors could be
dangerous but flooding is not expected.
• SHORELINE CONDITIONS STATEMENT – FLOOD OUTLOOK: gives early notice
of the potential for flooding along the Great Lakes shorelines based on weather
and lake conditions, and water safety information.
• FLOOD WATCH: potential for flooding exists within specific watercourses and
municipalities
• FLOOD WARNING: flooding is imminent or occurring within specific watercourses
and municipalities.