MNRF Warns Of Higher Than Normal Water Levels For This Time Of Year

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District

is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety Bulletin is

in effect in the district until Monday, July 24, 2023.

This message will affect residents within the MNRF Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District for portions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka and County of Haliburton within Magnetawan River, and Muskoka River Watersheds – other small watersheds within the region may also be experiencing higher than normal water levels and river flows for this time of year.

Water levels and river flows are higher than normal for this time of year.

Boaters are advised to be cautious if traveling on local waterways. Boat traffic during high

water conditions can cause damage to shorelines and to shoreline property with vessel

wakes.

The banks and shorelines adjacent to water bodies can be extremely slippery and unstable.

Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around waterbodies and maintain

close supervision of children and pets.

Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to various degrees as

lake/river levels are anticipated to remain high for the next several days.

MNRF also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities

as they may become inundated with water, are prone to washouts, and may become

impassible due to localized flooding.

Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should

continue take necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to

rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions and regularly check for updated

messages.

The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.

Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

Description of Weather System

Runoff from significant rainfall from July 13 through July 17, 2023, has caused lake levels

and river flows to increase above normal for this time of year.

Weather forecasts call for additional rainfall this week with chance of thunderstorms.

Description of Current Conditions

Lake water levels and river flows are generally above their normal ranges for this time of

year.

The watersheds are cascading systems – each waterbody feeds into the next downstream.

Runoff from rain cascades and compounds through the entire system affecting water levels

in each waterbody. It will take a number of days for the high flows to work through the entire system. Downstream water bodies may experience a delay in the full impact of the

upstream inputs.

MNRF is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further

updates will be issued as appropriate.

DEFINITIONS

• WATERSHED CONDITIONS STATEMENT – WATER SAFETY: indicates that high

flows, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for such users as boaters,

anglers and swimmers but flooding is not expected.

• WATERSHED CONDITIONS STATEMENT – FLOOD OUTLOOK: gives early notice

of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow

melt, high winds or other conditions

• SHORELINE CONDITIONS STATEMENT – WATER SAFETY: indicates that along

the Great Lakes shorelines high water, melting ice or other factors could be

dangerous but flooding is not expected.

• SHORELINE CONDITIONS STATEMENT – FLOOD OUTLOOK: gives early notice

of the potential for flooding along the Great Lakes shorelines based on weather

and lake conditions, and water safety information.

• FLOOD WATCH: potential for flooding exists within specific watercourses and

municipalities

• FLOOD WARNING: flooding is imminent or occurring within specific watercourses

and municipalities.