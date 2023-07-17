Grand Opening Of The Indigenous Ingenuity Travelling Exhibition In Parry Sound

Anishinaabewin Maamninendimowin: Pane Gii-Bite (Indigenous Ingenuity: Timeless Inventions), presented by Indigenous Tourism Ontario and Science North, had its grand opening at the West Parry Sound District Museum on Friday. Guests in attendance were treated to hand drumming performances and jingle dress dances, thanks to support from the Parry Sound Friendship Centre, followed by a chance to explore the exhibition.

Indigenous Ingenuity is currently on display until Sunday, August 13 and visitors can experience this one-of-a-kind exhibition, from Wednesday to Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m, with their museum admission.

Parry Sound is the seventh stop of the tour, having already made recent stops in North Bay and M’Chigeeng. Until fall of 2024, the exhibition will be travelling to approximately 30 communities across the north, presenting a clever and novel mix of science and culture intended to stir a sense of pride among First Nation, Inuit and Métis communities.

Elements of the main 500 sqm exhibition have been redesigned into a tour-sized format capable of efficient travel, easy to install and host while maintaining an impactful and engaging visitor experience. In addition, this version adds new content inclusive of Northern Ontario, including content that was developed in close collaboration with Science North’s Indigenous Advisors. The northern tour of this exhibit will create a significant economic impact in the north through the growth and diversification of the tourism sector and job creation at Indigenous Tourism Ontario, Science North, and partner attractions.

The Indigenous Ingenuity: Timeless Inventions travelling exhibition was developed in consultation with the Montreal Science Centre and is proudly supported by the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation, the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, and the Government of Canada. For more information about the Indigenous Ingenuity tour and upcoming stops on its tour, visit sciencenorth.ca/indigenous-ingenuity

The Igloo installation in the exhibition is an original creation by the National Film Board, directed by Dan Thornhill, designed to bring to life the richness of Canadian Inuit culture. For more information, visit NFB.ca/Unikkausivut.

“Indigenous Ingenuity is a memorable interactive exhibit that invites visitors of all ages to explore and celebrate Indigenous heritage in science and innovation. I encourage everyone to visit Parry Sound and experience this important and eye-opening exhibit.” – Hon. Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport