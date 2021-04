On Saturday April 4, 2021 Haliburton Highlands OPP Officers investigated a Mischief call at the CIBC Bank in Haliburton, shortly after officers were summoned to the Castle Building Centre to investigate a collision involving a vehicle into a building.

As a result of the above investigations Peter HOLLOWAY (age 66) of Haliburton County was charged with Dangerous Operation and mischief (two counts)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden on May 5, 2021