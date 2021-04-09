Fatal Motorcycle Collision Bobcaygeon Road

On April 7, 2021, shortly after 4 p.m. Haliburton Highlands OPP and emergency crews were called to assist at a serious collision on Bobcaygeon Road in the Township of Minden Hills.

A motorcycle traveling northbound on Bobcaygeon Road failed to negotiate a curve in the road and crashed into the ditch. The rider was transported by Haliburton County Paramedic Services to an area hospital.

Bradley Benedict, 58-years-old of Toronto, Ontario was identified as the motorcycle rider and was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Bobcaygeon Road was closed for several hours while OPP members trained in collision reconstruction measured and documented the scene.