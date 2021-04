On March 29, 2021 Haliburton Highlands OPP received a report of mischief to the Haliburton Skate Park.

OPP said sometime over the weekend of March 27 to March 29 unknown individual/s spray painted graffiti at the Skate Park located behind the Dysart Municipal offices.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at crimestoppers.ca.