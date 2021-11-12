Gravenhurst Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

The OPP charged a Gravenhurst man with impaired driving after an early morning encounter in Bracebridge.

Bracebridge OPP officers were conducting general patrol in the Town of Bracebridge during the early morning hours of Friday, Nov. 12 and noticed a vehicle parked behind a commercial building near Muskoka Road 118. Officers engaged with the occupant and subsequently arrested and charged 29-year-old Branden Reed of Gravenhurst with Impaired Operation by Drug CC 320.14(1)(a) and Possession of Schedule I Substance CDSA 4(1).

Reed will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Dec. 28 to answer to his charges.