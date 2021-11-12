Community Creates Poppy Display At The Manor At Gravenhurst

November 11, a day we remember and honour the men and women who served and sacrificed for our country. Using The Manor at Gravenhurst as a backdrop, the local community has worked together to create a beautiful tribute to our heroes.

The residents and staff at The Manor and members of the community, including local students, have been busy making lawn poppies for Remembrance Day.

Executive Director Michelle Gettins-Magill knew this year, like last year, would need to be different but did not want the importance of this day to be forgotten.

“Remembrance Day has always been a time that is highly respected here at The Manor,” Gettins-Magill said. “We have had many past and present seniors that served in various capacities during the First and Second World Wars and it is very important to them for us to hear their stories. Our residents and staff proudly display pictures of their loved ones, past and present, and share their stories to anyone who asks. This day gives us the opportunity to remember their sacrifices and show respect to those that currently serve our Country and protect the freedom we are so lucky to have.”

The Manor at Gravenhurst welcomes everyone to stop by and enjoy the 2021 Remembrance Day Poppy Project. Making Every Moment Matter for the men and women who fought for our country.

Please remember to wear a mask and keep physically distanced. Lest we forget.