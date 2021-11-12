Haliburton Highlands OPP Investigate Break And Enter

Members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the OPP are currently investigating a break and enter in Algonquin Highlands Township.

On Nov. 12 at approximately 12:21 a.m., Haliburton Highlands OPP responded to a report of a male that had entered through a window of a residence on Harvest Moon Lane. The male left prior to police arrival and the single occupant of the residence was unharmed.

The OPP Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit attended, but were unable to locate the male. The suspect is described as a male, approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build, wearing dark clothing.

This investigation is ongoing. Local residents are asked to be vigilant, and lock all doors and windows. Residents are also asked to check security cameras and report anything suspicious to police.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).