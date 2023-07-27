Gravenhurst Public Library Launches Survey, Will Help Shape New Strategic Plan

The Gravenhurst Public Library is seeking community input.

The library has launched a survey on Engage Gravenhurst. The library is asking people to share their views on library services.

“We are asking the public to fill out our survey to help determine the future direction of the library,” said Julia Reinhart, chief executive officer of the Gravenhurst Public Library. “The feedback will help us establish our new strategic plan.”

Community engagement is key to ensuring the library is on the right track, she said.

“What makes the library an extraordinary place is its ability to evolve with the community it serves,” Reinhart said. “Survey results will help shape the goals in our upcoming strategic plan and serve as a way to guide our work.”

She noted they hope to get input from as many people as possible, including individuals who aren’t regular library users.

“We hope those who haven’t used the library since their children were in school, or since they were children themselves, will take this opportunity to consider what else the library could do for them. The survey gives everyone a chance to weigh in and share their ideas to make Gravenhurst Library their library,” Reinhart said.

Seth Martin, Gravenhurst Public Library Board Strategic Plan Committee chair, echoed Reinhart’s remarks.

“We’re looking to find out what library services matter most to the community and what we are missing,” Martin said. “Above all, the library is a community space and open to everyone, this means we need the feedback, suggestions, and input from the people who are in the community. We want to know why they use the library and love coming, but we also need to know why they are not using the library and how we can better suit their needs.”

The survey will run until Sept. 30, 2023.