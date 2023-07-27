Midland Area Resident Charged After More Shoplifting Related Incidents

Johnathon James Fournier 36 years of no fixed address Midland, has caught the attention of more Midland area retail stores of late. Store security at Maurice’s Independent Grocer contacted the OPP Communications Centre at 9:57 a.m. July 22, 2023, after store security apprehended an individual who failed to pay for food in the store.

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment attended and arrested and later released the accused for court on August 31, 2023 on a charge of Theft Under $5000- SHOPLIFTING contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was further arrested after police were in receipt of a theft report of a youngsters bicycle in the Midland Bay Landing area on July 23, 2023. Through investigation, the suspect was located near Bourgeois Lane, Midland and arrested on July 25, 2023 and found to be the accused from the previous reported incident. The accused has been charged criminally with Theft Under $5000 in connection to this incident and also with Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

The accused remains in custody on these charges awaiting a bail hearing followed by an appearance before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.