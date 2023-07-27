Afternoon Fire In Bracebridge Caused By Pot Left On Stove

A pot left on the stove is being blamed for a fire inside an apartment building in Bracebridge on Thursday afternoon.

Crews got the call just at around 4 p.m. to a unit on the second floor. Once inside, crews were met with heavy smoke.

Everyone inside the building evacuated quickly and safely, including a dog. There were no injuries reported.

Deputy Fire Chief Mike Peake talked about the hot conditions firefighters had to deal with.”The heavy smoke inside the unit caused extreme temperatures for firefighters. Crews took turns so they could hydrate and stay safe… it was very hot.”

Crews enjoyed some water before leaving the scene at around 5 p.m. There is no word on a damage estimate.