Gravenhurst Man Charged With Impaired Driving After A Collision

Bracebridge OPP has charged one motorist with impaired driving after investigating a single-vehicle collision on Highway 11 South in Bracebridge.

Police, along with Muskoka Paramedic Service, responded to a report of a vehicle that had left the roadway on Highway 11 South in Bracebridge and landed down a slight embankment.

Fortunately, the driver was not injured. Officers attended and arrested and charged 38-year-old Sean McKay of Gravenhurst, ON with Impaired Operation and Over 80.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on August 15, 2023 to answer to his charges.