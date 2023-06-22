MNRF Looking To Identify Individuals Who Started A Forest Fire In Renfrew

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual or individuals responsible for starting a fire in a Restricted Fire Zone and abandoning it.

On the afternoon of June 4, 2023, a forest fire was reported on an island in Centennial Lake in Renfrew County, this fire escalated and spread to the mainland affecting an area of approximately 45 hectares. This fire led to the evacuation of a number of dwellings on Centennial Lake. Suspects may have departed in the afternoon of June 4, 2023, via a boat launch in the vicinity of Wolfe Rapids Rd. near the Island where the fire was started.

The ministry takes this situation very seriously and is looking to identify those responsible.

If you have any information that will assist Conservation Officers in their investigation, please contact The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667 or contact your local ministry office. Or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.