Almaguin Highlands OPP Charge Driver After Fail To Remain Collision On Hwy. 11

On Tuesday June 20, 2023, at 7 a.m. members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP investigated a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 just south of Hill Valley Road.

A northbound vehicle struck a northbound motorcycle and left the scene. The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Police eventually located the other vehicle and driver involved in the collision.

The driver, Gregory Monteath 40 years-of-age from Aurora Ontario was charged with the following offences:

· Dangerous Operation causing bodily harm.

· Fail to stop at accident resulting in bodily harm

· Public mischief.

The accused was released from police custody and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 10, 2023 in Sundridge Ontario.