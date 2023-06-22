Fatal Collision On Vasey Road In Coldwater

The Orillia OPP are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision overnight in the Town of Coldwater that left one person deceased.

On June 21, 2023, around 9:30 p.m., Orillia OPP, Simcoe County Paramedic Services, The Ministry of Transportation Ontario (MTO) and HydroOne, were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on Vasey Road in Coldwater. A single motor vehicle struck a hydro pole causing power lines to be damaged. The surrounding area was closed off and power to the area was turned off. A 38 year-old male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The male of the male was not released.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team along with The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario are assisting with the investigation. The area has since been re-opened.