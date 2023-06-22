Members Of TEAM RVH Honoured By RVH Board Of Directors

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) has recognized 10 inspiring individuals and three RVH teams with a Board of Directors’ (BOD) Award of Excellence, the highest honour bestowed at the health centre. Annual BOD Award recipients are selected by the Board, from nominations submitted by their peers.

“Among the many tasks assigned to the RVH Board of Director, this one is a favourite, but it’s also very difficult,” says Doug Frost, Chair of the RVH Board of Directors. “This year we had 75 nominations for 52 nominees and each one we read reminds us – yet again – just how exceptional the people who work, practice and volunteer at RVH really are. I know I speak for the entire Board when I say how grateful I am for TEAM RVH’s commitment to our patients, their families and each other.”

Jason Teal, First Vice Chair, presented the awards to the following winners during TEAM RVH Appreciation Week:

Volunteer: David Pearson, member of our ‘Blue Brigade’ and volunteer in our Specialized Seniors Care Unit Staff: Nathalie Gignac, Physician Assistant Leader: Andrew Broeren, Manager Academic and Medial Affairs Physician: Dr. Chris Martin, Chief and Medical Director of Critical Care, Co-Medical Director of Trauma, Medical Director of Education, and RVH Intensivist Team: Human Resources Inclusion & Diversity: Sarah Good, Manager, Cancer Palliative Inpatient Unit Innovation Award (Staff): Lisa Eakins, Patient Service Clerk, RVH Cardiac Rehab Clinic Innovation Award (Leader): Jess McLean, Director, Medical Administration Service Excellence – clinical (Staff): Carrie Barnes, Registered Practical Nurse, Dialysis Service Excellence – clinical (Team): Cancer Palliative Unit Workplace Experience – non-clinical (Leader): Donna Danyluk, Manager, Corporate Communications Workplace Experience – non-clinical (Team): Logistics Workplace Experience (Volunteer): Louanna Alexander, cancer centre volunteer

In addition, earlier this week, the Family Medicine Teaching Unit (FMTU) recognized two RVH Professional Staff annually who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and an exemplary commitment to teaching medical students and residents, through the RVH Teaching Awards of Excellence. There are two award categories: Specialty Medicine and Family Medicine.

The awards are open to all RVH Professional Staff who are preceptors of residents in the RVH Family Medicine Residency Program and are nominated by the FMTU Chief Residents. The selection process is based upon the nominee’s commitment to RVH’s values and their contributions to enhancing the environment for medical learners.

RVH is pleased to announce that Dr. Matthew Moss is the recipient of the 2023 Teaching Excellence Award in Specialty Medicine, and Dr. Christine Stewart is the recipient of the 2023 Teaching Excellence Award in Family Medicine