(Photos) Gravenhurst Resident Charged After Several Firearms Seized Across Ontario

A probe that began in Montréal has led to several arrests nationwide, with 11 individuals charged with 58 offences in Ontario. On June 20, 2023, 14 search warrants were executed by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) simultaneously, at locations across the province. Items seized include but are not limited to:

· 10 3D printed firearms (some of which were loaded);

· 16 handguns;

· 43 partially manufactured firearms;

· 46 unrestricted firearms;

· 123 magazines including several prohibited magazines;

· 10 3D printers;

· thousands of rounds of ammunition;

· hundreds of firearm parts;

· one suppressor;

· 11 airsoft rifles;

· four bulletproof vests;

· illicit drugs including over 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills;

· $33,700 in Canadian currency; and,

· one cryptocurrency wallet.

This investigation began after police became aware of a business that was selling firearm parts. These parts are not compatible with other firearms and are used exclusively to create personally manufactured firearms, which are most commonly produced utilizing 3D printing technologies.

While all prohibited weapons pose serious risks to community safety, this is especially true for personally manufactured firearms. Unlike other firearms, they do not bear serial numbers and cannot be traced. They are being manufactured and made available to dangerous offenders who may use them in a criminal offence or to facilitate criminal activity.

Nationally, the Sûreté du Quebec led this investigation alongside partners from the Integrated Weapons Trafficking Team, which includes members of the Montréal Police Service, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Canada Border Services Agency.

In Ontario, this investigation was conducted by the OPP-led Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit (PWEU), with support from the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and the OPP Community Street Crime Unit. Municipal policing partners including the Durham Regional Police Service, London Police Service, Niagara Regional Police Service, Ottawa Police Service, Peel Regional Police Service, York Regional Police, Kingston Police Service, Toronto Police Service, Hamilton Police Service, Windsor Police Service, Halton Regional Police Service and Woodstock Police Service supported the execution of the search warrants. Additional supports were also provided by the RCMP and the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service.

On June 20, 2023, search warrants were also executed in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

“Today, our communities are safer because of the collaborative efforts of our policing partners who are working together to reduce the number of personally manufactured firearms being produced and trafficked in communities across the country,” explains Detective Inspector Lee Fulford. “The accused have demonstrated a blatant disregard for the regulations surrounding firearms, and the OPP is committed to holding them responsible for their actions.”

“Canadian police organizations are working together to fight the emerging phenomenon that is 3D firearm manufacturing,” says Chief-Inspector Benoit Dubé, Director of Criminal Investigations of the Sûreté du Quebec. “Today’s operations will neutralise a number of illegal firearms providers in Canada, and as a result will reduce armed violence in the country. Together with its partners, in Quebec and in Canada, the Sûreté du Québec will continue to monitor and act against armed violence. It knows no provincial boundaries and neither do our collaboration effort nor our desire to keep people safe.”

For more information, please refer to the attached Addendum of Charged Persons.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information about the possession, manufacturing or trafficking of firearms is urged to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Thomas SAMS 37 Gravenhurst, ON

• Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a

prohibition order, contrary to section 117.01(1) of the

Criminal Code.



Click Here to see the listed of accused and charges