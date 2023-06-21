The RMS Segwun Returns To The Waters Of Lake Muskoka On June 27th

At 136 years old, the RMS Segwun is North America’s oldest operating steamship and on June 27th, visitors can once set sail on the historic vessel as she cruises through the waters of Muskoka Lakes with Muskoka Steamships & Discovery Centre.

One of only three active Royal Mail Ships (RMS), the RMS Segwun is the only remaining steam-powered RMS ship in the world. After a brief hiatus that included extensive repairs and restoration efforts, the RMS Segwun will embark on multiple public cruises each week and will also be available for private events and receptions.

Located only 90 minutes from the GTA, Muskoka Steamships & Discovery Centre is the perfect escape from the city. In addition to the Segwun, MSDC offers daily cruises aboard the popular Wenonah II. Combining turn-of-the-century charm with modern conveniences including air-conditioned dining and an on-board elevator, passengers can relax on one of Wenonah II’s three expansive decks – each offering the ultimate lake experience and breathtaking views of the historic and palatial homes and cottages that adorn the waterfront.

This year, in addition to sightseeing, lunch and dinner cruises, Muskoka Steamships will also feature a variety of specialty departures including Father’s Day, Lake Rosseau, Canada Day Fireworks, Millionaire’s Row, craft beer and musical tribute cruises.

Before or after a cruise, guests can enhance their experience and enjoy discounted admission to the Discovery Centre. Starting in July and as part of a $9 million dollar expansion project, The Muskoka Story, the Discovery Centre will feature three new gallery spaces including Misko-Aki: Confluence of Cultures – a compelling Indigenous exhibit; Evolving Muskoka: Life on the Edge of the Shield – a 250-year retrospective look at Muskoka’s past; and the electrification of Wanda III – one of the area’s most storied private yachts.

For more information, including operating hours and to purchase tickets, visit therealmuskoka.com. Click here for photos of the RMS Segwun, past and present.