Male Located Deceased Near His Campsite In Severn Township

The Orillia OPP were contacted just prior to 11 pm on June 21, 2023, regarding a male who had gone fishing and failed to return home at the scheduled time.

The Orillia OPP, the OPP Canine Unit, The OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the OPP’s Aviation Services were dispatched to search an area for a missing male that had not returned home.

Family members located his camp site near Burrows Lake in the Township of Severn. but had not seen or heard from the individual. OPP searched the area extensively and located the 71-year-old male deceased near his campsite. The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario are assisting with the investigation. No foul play is suspected.

The name of the male was not released.