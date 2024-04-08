Gravenhurst High School Bursary 2024: Apply Now

The Town of Gravenhurst is now accepting applications for its annual Gravenhurst High School Bursary.

“Once again, we are happy to provide this $2,000 bursary to a Gravenhurst High School graduate. The intent of the bursary program is to help a graduate achieve their goal of furthering their education at the post-secondary level,” Mayor Heidi Lorenz said.

The application form and related information is available on the town website.

Along with completing the form, applicants must draft an essay. A letter of support from an educational professional such as a principal, teacher, or guidance counsellor is also needed.

The essay topic this year is: Engaging with local youth is important to the Town of Gravenhurst. As our community continues to grow, what are the best ways we can enhance recreation and cultural opportunities for young people living here?

Bursary applications are due May 31.

“Good luck to all applicants – your interest in post-secondary education is certainly commendable,” Mayor Lorenz said.