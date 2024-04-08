Nobel Resident Wins $80,754 With Lotto Max

Frances Bruyns of Nobel has $80,754.80 to put toward her dreams after winning a LOTTO MAX second prize in the January 17, 2023 draw.

Frances, a registered nurse, says she plays the lottery on and off. “I play a variety of different games, and this is my biggest win,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

The 55-year-old mother of four and grandmother of three lost her ticket and found it one day while cleaning. “I checked it a few times on the OLG app and then I brought it to the store,” she recalls. “I was in shock!”

Frances shared the news about her win with her husband and siblings. “It was a lot of shock and excitement,” she said. “I am happy. This prize will be helpful.”

She plans to put her win toward home renovations and a vacation. “I’ll also put some in the bank,” she concluded.

LOTTO MAX players in Ontario have won over $7.9 billion since 2009, including 100 jackpot wins and 862 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province. LOTTO MAX is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The winning ticket was purchased at Carl’s Trading Post on Church Street in South Baymouth.

