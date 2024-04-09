Orillia Passes By-Law Prohibiting Fireworks

Fireworks can be discharged only at special events with Council approval

Orillia City Council has enacted a comprehensive fireworks by-law that bans fireworks within city limits effective immediately. This by-law was approved during the April 8 Council meeting and restricts the discharge of fireworks in Orillia solely to Council-approved special events only.

“The decision to ban fireworks in the city, with the exception of Council-approved special events, comes after careful consideration of various factors, including public safety concerns, environmental impacts, and feedback from residents. As a Council, we have heard from many members of our community about the challenges that are experienced with residential fireworks including excessive noise, smoke and debris, impacts to those with traumatic stress disorders or who are sensitive to noise, and the impacts to wildlife and pets,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “We hope the new by-law will address concerns from our residents.”

Under the new by-law, members of the public are prohibited from discharging fireworks citywide on any day and organizations wishing to hold a fireworks display must seek Council approval and go through a special event permitting process to do so. Any approved fireworks will only be permitted to be discharged at Couchiching Beach Park through a special event permit. Currently, the only special event with approval to discharge fireworks is the Canada Day Committee that hosts the Canada Day festivities and fireworks on July 1 annually.

Under the new by-law, an investigation identifying the unlawful discharge of fireworks could result in an inspection fee of $200 payable by the property owner and up to a $50,000 fine for the persons held responsible. Additionally, should the unlawful discharge of fireworks result in a fire, additional service charges would be payable by the property owner for the Orillia Fire Department’s response. Members of the public can report the discharging of fireworks to the Ontario Provincial Police through their non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122.

Organizations that would like to apply for a permit to discharge fireworks should contact Recreation Services at bookings@orillia.ca or 705-325-3506.