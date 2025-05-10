Grand Opening & Chamber After Hours Recap At Fairfield Inn & Suites Gravenhurst

By: Fairfield Inn & Suites Gravenhurst Muskoka

We were proud to officially open our doors with an incredible Grand Opening and Chamber After 5 event that welcomed over 120 guests to celebrate this exciting new chapter. Among those in attendance were the esteemed Akram Family (our proud hotel owners), Mayor Heidi Lorenz, members of Gravenhurst Town Council, and many valued members of the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce.

Guests enjoyed warm hospitality, guided tours of our brand-new hotel, and a lively atmosphere filled with celebration and connection. The evening featured live entertainment by the talented Jack Gaughan, whose music brought the perfect energy to the event.

A highlight of the night was the delicious spread of food provided by local favorites: North Catering, Essence of Spice, Muskoka Brewery, and Sobeys. Their culinary contributions made the evening all the more memorable — a true taste of Muskoka hospitality.

We’re incredibly thankful for the overwhelming support from the community and are excited to welcome guests and locals alike to experience all that Fairfield Gravenhurst has to offer. Thank you for celebrating with us — here’s to new beginnings!

Fairfield Inn & Suites Gravenhurst Muskoka | Marriott Bonvoy