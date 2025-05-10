Almaguin Highlands Resident Charged With Child Pornography

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged an Almaguin Highlands resident following an investigation into sexual abuse material.

On Tuesday May 6, 2025, a search warrant was executed by the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, with the assistance of the Almaguin Highlands OPP Detachment and the Digital Forensics Unit.

As a result of the investigation, Jonathan Scholl, 26 years of age, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sundridge, Ontario on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

If you have information about this investigation or about internet child sexual abuse and exploitation material, contact your police service of jurisdiction. If you live in OPP jurisdiction, call 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Reporting can also take place through cybertip.ca.