Tay Township Resident Arrested After OPP Break And Enter Investigation

What started off as a wellness check at a Manley Street resulted in officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arresting an individual at the scene for a break and enter offence.
Officers attended the residence after a the OPP Communication Centre took a call at approximately 10:32 a.m. May 6, 2025 and upon arrival located an individual who had forcibly entered a rear yard shed at the address.
Philip Pickard 44 years of Tay Township was arrested at the scene and transported to Detachment to be processed on the following criminal charges.
- Break, Enter a place – commit indictable offence
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
And faces further charges while being held at Detachment after tossing a noxious substance in the cell and holding areas requiring an external cleaning service.
The accused remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.