Tay Township Resident Arrested After OPP Break And Enter Investigation

What started off as a wellness check at a Manley Street resulted in officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arresting an individual at the scene for a break and enter offence.

Officers attended the residence after a the OPP Communication Centre took a call at approximately 10:32 a.m. May 6, 2025 and upon arrival located an individual who had forcibly entered a rear yard shed at the address.

Philip Pickard 44 years of Tay Township was arrested at the scene and transported to Detachment to be processed on the following criminal charges.

Break, Enter a place – commit indictable offence

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

And faces further charges while being held at Detachment after tossing a noxious substance in the cell and holding areas requiring an external cleaning service.

The accused remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.