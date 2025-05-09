Chippewa Secondary School Makes History With Gold At Hennessy Cup Mock Trial Competition

Chippewa Secondary School’s Criminal Justice Team has made history by claiming gold at the prestigious 2025 Hennessy Cup Mock Trial Competition held in Sudbury. The event brought together nearly 70 students from the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) as well as the Chippewa team to compete in a full day of courtroom trials, culminating in a championship match judged by Madam Justice Patricia C. Hennessy herself. It is the first time a school outside of RDSB has won the event.

The team from Chippewa impressed judges and spectators alike with their exceptional preparation, courtroom presence, and legal acumen. Its victory marks a milestone for both the school and the competition, highlighting the talent and leadership of the young women in the field of law. The case tried, His Majesty the King v. Jo Silip, involved allegations of criminal harassment under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Two Chippewa students earned individual honours. Ellie Liddle received the Best Advocate – Defence award for her commanding cross-examinations and well-structured arguments, while Sydney Bruner was named Most Valuable Player, recognized for her exemplary leadership and courtroom confidence.

This win was not the result of individual performance alone – it was a true team triumph. Each student contributed skill, determination, and countless hours of preparation to build a cohesive, confident, and well-rounded legal team. Their collaboration, support for one another, and shared commitment to excellence exemplify the very best of student achievement. From opening statements to closing arguments, the Chippewa team delivered a powerful, unified performance that earned them the top spot in this competitive field.

Adelaide Murton, a Grade 11 student, said, “The mock competition felt realistic; they took us very seriously. It felt respectful of our intelligence, and it was an actual challenge, not something that was meant to be easy for kids. Our whole team was very consistent across the board, we had a very unified strategy. We all had the same through-line in our arguments. After the championship round, we were very confident that we had done well. Nothing the other team threw at us undermined our arguments or made us change course. No one had a tricky time making the points they wanted to make or getting their words out, so it went really well.”

The team was guided by a dedicated coaching staff comprised of Dawn McCaig, Zachary Huywan and Pierre Lambert-Belanger from the Crown Attorney’s Office, and Rory Currie of Perrin Ahmad LLP. Their expertise and mentorship helped empower students to develop courtroom strategy, legal knowledge, and advocacy skills to a high standard.

The Hennessy Cup, now in its 21st year, is named in honour of Madam Justice Patricia C. Hennessy, who launched the competition in 2001. A long–

time advocate for experiential legal education, Justice Hennessy has continued to support and judge the event annually. The tournament provides secondary school students with an unparalleled opportunity to step into real courtrooms, argue real cases, and be evaluated by real judges. Since its inception, the Hennessy Cup has grown into a cornerstone of legal education in the region and has inspired many students to pursue careers in law.

The competition is part of the Ontario Justice Education Network and the Ontario Bar Association (OJEN/OBA) Competitive Mock Trials, a province-wide initiative. With the support of the Sudbury and District Law Association, local judges, and volunteer legal professionals, the program gives students access to hands-on learning that bridges classroom theory with real-world legal practice.

Judges presiding over the event included Ontario Superior Court Justice Patricia Hennessy, Justice Alex Kurke, Justice Susan Stothart, Justice Julie Lefebvre, and Justice of the Peace Erin Olesen-Schinke.

Chippewa law teacher Andrea Lefebvre said, “The success of this event reflects not only the students’ efforts but also the vital role that mock trial competitions play in developing public speaking, critical thinking, and civic understanding in young learners.”

Members of the 2025 Chippewa team are Adelaide Murton, Aila Van Haesendonck, BreannaDumond, Ellie Liddle, Jaidyn Embrack, Molly Robertson, Sydney Bruner and Yeva Korotkykh.