Canadore College Student Achieves Success At 2025 Skills Ontario Competition

Canadore College continues its strong tradition of excellence in Aviation at the 2025 Skills Ontario competition. Olivia Wood, a third-year student in Canadore’s Aircraft Maintenance and Avionics program, returns to campus with a silver medal. Her success continues a long-standing tradition of recognition for Canadore’s Aviation programs, which is proudly displayed through banners at the College’s Aviation Campus.

The Skills Ontario competition features more than 70 contest categories, including aviation, culinary arts, and various skilled trades. The event provides students with the opportunity to demonstrate the practical, career-focused skills they have acquired through their studies.

Five students represented the College in the Aviation, Culinary, and Mechanical Engineering Technician/Technology categories.

“We are very proud of the students who step onto the provincial stage every year to demonstrate what they’ve learned at Canadore,” said George Burton, President and CEO. “Our programs are market driven and designed to equip students with the hands-on skills companies demand. Congratulations to Olivia and thank you to everyone for representing Canadore with excellence.”