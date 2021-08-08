Graffiti And Slashed Tires In Georgian Bay Township

Bracebridge OPP officers say they are currently investigating mischiefs that continue to occur at Go Home Lake Rd/Minors Bay Road area in Georgian Bay, ON.

Police say since May 2021 there has been an increase of damage done to Town property as well as vehicles, such as graffiti and slashed tires.

The OPP and the Township are taking this situation seriously and will be increasing police presence in the target areas.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000