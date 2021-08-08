Cocaine, Fentanyl, Heroin And Meth Seized By Orillia OPP

Orillia OPP have arrested five individuals and seized quantities of numerous illicit drugs in the City of Orillia.

On August 6, 2021, at 11 p.m., officers were patrolling on Elgin Street when they observed two suspicious vehicles. One of the vehicles left the area and proceeded to commit a traffic violation. Officers conducted a vehicle stop and, upon speaking with the driver, were given cause to enter into a drug investigation.

All occupants were arrested and removed from the vehicle and a search resulted in the seizure of quantities of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine as well as a quantity of Canadian currency and a knife.

As a result, Aaron Nottingham, age 34, Samantha urray, age 32, Christopher Murray, age 30 and Courtney Harrington, age 24, all from Orillia, have been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – heroin

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance – heroin

Possession of a schedule I substance – methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule I substance – opioid

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

The four accused parties were released on Form 10 Undertakings and are set to appear on September 14, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

In addition, the fifth occupant of the vehicle, Steven McGinn, age 29, of Orillia, has been charged with the above listed offences as well as:

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of weapon

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon

The accused was held for a bail hearing on August 07, 2021, via video link to the Ontario Court of Justice, Newmarket.