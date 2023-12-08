Gowan Live On New Year’s Eve At JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka

JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa, 1050 Paignton House Road Minett, ON P0B 1G0

Get ready to experience an intimate & electrifying show with GOWAN, as he takes the stage live & unplugged, delivering a jaw dropping event with a performance at JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa in Minett, ON, Canada. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience GOWAN’s unique sound up close and personal. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable event!

Gowan brings his solo career hits songs like “You’re A Strange Animal”, “A Criminal Mind”, “Moonlight Desires”, “All The Lover’s In The World”….… and much more! Also, Gowan is singer/keyboardist for the legendary STYX band With songs like “Come Sail Away”, “Too Much Time On My Hands”, “ Mr Roboto,” “Fooling Yourself”, “Babe”….countless other hits.

Ticket holder can then attend the VIP AfterGlow “meet and great” Party (additional charge on top of concert ticket) and celebrate New Years Eve with Gowan, where you can mix and mingle with Gowan and other celebrities while enjoying Crystal Head Vodka, beer and wine along with Tapas. This is an exclusive and premiere afterglow party with a Rockin’ DJ.

All ticket purchasers will receive email direct from JW Marriott Muskoka with preferred concert room rates to book rooms.

Ticket holders will have first access to book rooms. No public will be able to reserve rooms. Only ticket holders (first come first serve basis)

