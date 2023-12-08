SIU Concludes Investigation Into Discharge Of ARWEN By OPP Officer In Orillia

On August 9, 2023, an Ontario Provincial Police officer fired his Anti-Riot Weapon ENfield (ARWEN) at a 16-year-old male. The SIU initiated an investigation. On his assessment of the evidence, SIU Director Joseph Martino determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe that an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the use of the ARWEN.

Full Director’s Report (with Incident Narrative, Evidence, and Analysis & Director’s Decision): https://www.siu.on.ca/en/directors_reports.php.