Gravenhurst Man Charged For Drug Trafficking Again

The Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a local man twice in one week with several offences during an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in Gravenhurst.

On December 1, 2023 Bracebridge OPP officers charged a local man with several offenses related to drug trafficking after an early morning investigation. The Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit continued their ongoing investigation into local drug trafficking and on December 6, 2023 arrested and charged 35-year-old Shane Ketelaar of Gravenhurst, ON with

Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Opioid)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

He was held for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 7, 2024 to answer to his charges.