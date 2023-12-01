Gravenhurst Man Charged After Violent Incident In Bracebridge

Bracebridge OPP have charged a local man with several offences after a violent incident in Bracebridge.
On December 1, 2023 at 2:45 a.m. police were dispatched to a residence near Manitoba Street in Bracebridge after the tenant reported that while attempting to ask a guest to leave, they became violent and tried to damage property. Police located the guest nearby and subsequently arrested and charged 35-year-old Shane Ketelaar of Gravenhurst with the following:
- Uttering Threats to Damage Property
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Opioid) for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime
He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 30, 2024 to answer to his charges.