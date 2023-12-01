Gravenhurst Man Charged After Violent Incident In Bracebridge

Bracebridge OPP have charged a local man with several offences after a violent incident in Bracebridge.

On December 1, 2023 at 2:45 a.m. police were dispatched to a residence near Manitoba Street in Bracebridge after the tenant reported that while attempting to ask a guest to leave, they became violent and tried to damage property. Police located the guest nearby and subsequently arrested and charged 35-year-old Shane Ketelaar of Gravenhurst with the following:

Uttering Threats to Damage Property

Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Opioid) for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 30, 2024 to answer to his charges.