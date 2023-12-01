OPP Arrest Scarborough Man In Tay Township Sex Assault Investigation

A report of a sex assault made to the OPP Communications Centre on September 18, 2023, has resulted in a number of sex related offences being laid upon an individual from Scarborough by OPP investigators. Crime Unit officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment, conducted an in depth investigation resulting in an arrest at a Vaughan, Ontario address on November 29, 2023.

As a result of this investigation Jamie Wade Miller 24 years of age has been charged criminally with the following offences.

Luring a Person Under 16 years of age by means of Telecommunication

Kidnapping

Forcible Confinement

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Sexual Assault with a weapon on a Person under 16 years

Sexual Interference

The accused person remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

Anyone with information of a crime can call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or if you wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and anonymous tips can also be provided online at CrimeStoppers.