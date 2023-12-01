Orillia Council And Leadership Staff Participate In Indigenous Colonial Exercise, Training Course

On Nov. 23, 2023, members of Orillia City Council, the Strategic Leadership Team, and the Operational Leadership Team took part in an experiential Indigenous Colonial Exercise and training course facilitated by members of Chief and Council and Senior Staff from the Chippewas of Rama First Nation.

“Since taking office in 2022, our Council has made it a priority to look at ways to strengthen

community participation and engagement through equity, diversity, inclusion, and truth and

reconciliation. The Indigenous Colonial Exercise and training course supports this goal, in addition to other actions we have taken to date, such as recognizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “This course attended last week was meaningful, emotional, and provided a valuable experience for Council and leadership staff to learn more about our Indigenous neighbours and history, which will support our decision-making, engagement activities, and beyond throughout the term. Thank you to the Chippewas of Rama First Nation for sharing their knowledge and insights with us.”

The one-day course took place in-person at Giiwedin Ki and focused on the reading of information and experience from the Indigenous perspective, including the effects of colonization and continual impacts; treaties; residential schools; missing and murdered Indigenous women; and loss of land. Educational topics also provided an understanding of more than 500 years of Indigenous history; taught about protocols, such as the giving of tobacco, and cultural values; and reviewed the differences between the governance structures of the City of Orillia and Chippewas of Rama First Nation. Including members of Council and leadership staff, 23 participants from the City took part in the training course.

“The Chippewas of Rama First Nation are significant partners for the City of Orillia. We engage with them frequently on matters including land use planning, cultural events, and beyond,” said Gayle Jackson, Chief Administrative Officer. “As noted in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s 94 Calls to Action, we recognize it is also important for City officials and staff to receive education about the history of Indigenous peoples. We are grateful to the Chippewas of Rama First Nation for an impactful and thought-provoking learning opportunity. Through the November 23course and other skills-based training, we are committed to furthering our knowledge and understanding of Indigenous realities.”

“Rama First Nation leadership and staff were happy to host the City of Orillia leadership teams here in the community,” said Evelyn Ball, Rama First Nation Chief Administrative Officer. “This was an historic training session between staff and Councils. We look forward to continuing positive relationships between our communities.”

As part of the 2022-to-2026 Council term, Orillia Council identified the following priorities:

• Helping the community with things that matter such as physician recruitment, housing,

investing in improving roads infrastructure and services, protecting the City’s natural beauty and implementing the Climate Change Action Plan.

• Looking at ways to help our most vulnerable, such as those facing homelessness, mental

health and the opioid crisis.

• Strengthening community participation/engagement through equity, diversity, inclusion and truth and reconciliation.

• Business retention and expansion and arts and culture.

Information regarding progress to date on the priorities of the 2022-to-2026 City of Orillia Council term is available at orillia.ca/councilpriorities.