Fill A Cruiser Events On Saturday In Minden And Haliburton

On Saturday December 9th, 2023 members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Auxiliary Unit will be conducting the annual “fill a cruiser” event at the following locations:

Haliburton Locations

PARK’S FOODLAND from 1:00 pm-3:00pm

TODD’S INDEPENDENT GROCER from 10:00 am- 12:00pm

Minden Locations

EASTON’S VALU-MART from 10:00 am-12:00 pm

DOLLO’S FOODLAND from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm

Please come out to these locations and donate a food item to help us fill a cruiser and support our local food banks. Participating stores will also be making up bags with items that are needed by the food banks that you can purchase and then donate, or you can make a cash donation. All food items stay in the communities where they are collected.

The OPP would like to thank the public for their on-going support for this event, as well as the grocery store owners, managers and staff.