Two People Fall Victim To Taylor Swift Ticket Scams

The South Simcoe Police Service is warning the public to beware of online scams involving the sale of tickets to upcoming Taylor Swift concerts.

Police have received two reported incidents where victims responded to ads for Taylor Swift tickets on Facebook Marketplace. In each case, when e-transfer payments were made, the “seller” stopped all communication. The scammer then usually blocks the victim’s account or deletes the fake account, leaving the buyer without their money or tickets.

Police are warning the public to use caution when making online purchases with an unknown seller. Always try to exchange items and money in a public space. Do some research on the seller. Avoid making transactions through Interac E-Transfer as once the money has been deposited, the transaction cannot be reversed. Remember, if it seems too good to be true, it’s probably a scam.