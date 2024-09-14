Get Ready For A ‘Spook-Tacular’ Fall At The Leacock Museum

Get ready for a hauntingly good time at the Leacock Museum this fall with a spine-tingling lineup of Halloween events, including a special “Monster, She Wrote” exhibit and the return of the ever-popular ghost walks.

The new “Monster, She Wrote” exhibit is based on the novel Monster, She Wrote: The Women Who Pioneered Horror and Speculative Fiction, written by Lisa Kröger and Melanie R. Anderson. To celebrate the opening, the Leacock Museum will be hosting a special ghost walk at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2024. Tickets are $20 plus HST and available to purchase in advance at LeacockMuseum.ca .

“The Leacock Museum’s event lineup this fall offers a great blend of education and entertainment,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “Visitors will not only immerse themselves in the rich world of literature, but also enjoy a season full of fun. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the spooky spirit while learning something new.”

The “Monster, She Wrote” exhibit was curated in collaboration with authors Lisa Kröger and Melanie R. Anderson, with the participation of the Georgian College Design and Visual Arts program and other local Orillia artists. This exhibit aims to provide an understanding of the world of literature through the perspective of women writers. Though some stories have all but disappeared from the public awareness, some have survived generations, such as Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. The exhibit runs until March 2025 and can be viewed as part of the self-guided tours available at the museum, Thursdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5 plus HST.

“The ‘Monster, She Wrote’ exhibit shines a light on the often-overlooked contributions of women to the horror genre, and it’s the perfect complement to our ghost walks,” said Amanda Marino, Experience Development Officer. “With the Leacock Museum’s history of unexplained paranormal activity, these events offer visitors a unique blend of literary exploration and eerie experiences. Our ghost walks have sold out for the past two years, so be sure to book early for a hauntingly unforgettable evening.”

The annual ghost walks on the Leacock Museum grounds take place at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26. Tickets are $15 plus HST per person and are available to purchase in advance at LeacockMuseum.ca.

The museum is also offering family-friendly drop-in Halloween activities on Oct. 20 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., including pumpkin carving, making monster bookmarks, and a special storytelling and balloon creature show with Jeremy John, author of The Strange Grave of Mikey Dunbar: and Other Stories to Make You Poop Your Pants. Tickets are $10 plus HST per child (includes an adult entry to the museum as well) and are available to purchase in advance at LeacockMuseum.ca.

For more information on the Leacock Museum experience, visit LeacockMuseum.ca or follow @LeacockMuseum on Facebook and Instagram.