Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt From Costco Recalled Due To Mould

Kirkland Signature brand Greek Yogurt (24 pack) recalled due to mould.

Issue
Food – Microbial contamination – Non harmful (quality or spoilage)
What to do

Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.

Public inquiries

Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.)

Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international)

Email: information@inspection.gc.ca

Distribution
Alberta
British Columbia
Manitoba
New Brunswick
Newfoundland and Labrador
Nova Scotia
Ontario
Quebec
Saskatchewan

