Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt From Costco Recalled Due To Mould

Kirkland Signature brand Greek Yogurt (24 pack) recalled due to mould.
Issue
Food – Microbial contamination – Non harmful (quality or spoilage)
What to do
Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
Public inquiries
Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.)
Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international)
Email: information@inspection.gc.ca
|Kirkland Signature
|Greek Yogurt (24 pack)
|24 x 100 g
|8W 173
Best Before: 2024 AU 10
|0 96619 22215 5
Distribution
Alberta
British Columbia
Manitoba
New Brunswick
Newfoundland and Labrador
Nova Scotia
Ontario
Quebec
Saskatchewan