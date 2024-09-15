A Legacy Of Bravery: Two Canadian Dogs Recognized For Saving Their Owners Lives

In a heartwarming tribute to bravery and instinct, this year’s Purina Animal Hall of Fame inductees are more than just pets—they’re lifesavers. These extraordinary animals have gone above and beyond to protect and save their human companions, demonstrating acts of courage and quick thinking in life-threatening situations. From sensing danger to performing rescues, these four-legged heroes have proven that a strong bond with their owners can be a matter of life or death. Today, their incredible heroism is celebrated and honoured as they are inducted into Purina’s Animal Hall of Fame. Purina’s Animal Hall of Fame is one of Canada’s longest-running pet recognition programs, honouring 194 animals since 1968.

“These incredible animals remind us that the bond between humans and their pets goes far beyond companionship—it’s a partnership of trust, loyalty, and sometimes, life-saving bravery. As pet people, we are proud to share these inspiring stories,” said Jenn Terra, VP Marketing, Nestlé Purina PetCare Canada. “Since 1968, the Animal Hall of Fame has celebrated remarkable pets, and these two new inductees join a long list of animals whose acts of heroism have touched countless lives.”

The 2024 Purina Animal Hall of Fame Inductees:

Bear (Bonfield, ON)

On a quiet night in October, around 4:00 a.m., Bear, a Siberian Husky and Golden Retriever mix, abruptly woke his owner, Janice, by jumping on her in bed and howling in her ear. As Janice awoke, she noticed her husband of 35 years, Darren, was not in bed. Following the fast paws of Bear down the stairs, Janice found Darren unconscious in the family room with Bear jumping on his chest. Janice immediately called the paramedics and Darren was rushed to the hospital where doctors discovered that Darren had suffered a widowmaker heart attack. Once Darren, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran, awoke in the hospital, doctors noted that before Janice found him, he was likely unconscious for three hours and the jumping Bear had performed repeatedly was an effective form of CPR that kept Darren alive. Born from two former service dogs, Bear has always been Darren’s closest companion, and now, Darren calls Bear the family’s furry hero who was born to serve.

Maggie May (Guelph, ON)

After suffering heart failure months earlier, Martin spent his days recovering at home, with Maggie May, a Red Fox Labrador Retriever close beside him to ensure he was safe and happy. To manage his new condition and lack of mobility, Martin was given heart medication and arranged a main floor bedroom where Maggie May kept him company every day. On a cold night in March of 2023, Maggie May alerted Martin’s wife, Amy, who was in the upstairs part of their house, and guided her downstairs to where Amy found Martin out of his bed and the back door unlocked and wide open. Maggie May ran outside and Amy followed, finding her husband in the middle of a snowdrift in a catatonic state. After dialing 911, paramedics informed Amy that Martin’s new medication likely caused hallucinations and made him disoriented which caused him to go outside. Once Martin was stabilized, doctors said if Maggie May did not alert Amy, Martin may not have made it. Martin and Amy are grateful for their 9-year-old furry companion and now call her their Super Hero Pup!

With the addition of two new inductees, 166 dogs, 27 cats and one horse are amongst the heroic animals that exemplify remarkable intuition and unwavering dedication to their humans, earning their rightful place in the hall of fame.