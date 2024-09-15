Driver Charged After Fatal Collision In Oro-Medonte

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

On September 14, 2024, just after 1:0 a.m., Orillia OPP and emergency crews responded to reports of a serious single vehicle collision at 15-16 Sideroad West between Line 5 and Line 6 in the Township of Oro-Medonte involving a single motor vehicle with extensive damage. Upon arrival, the male driver was transported by EMS to a Barrie area hospital for non-life threatening injuries, and the male passenger was pronounced deceased at scene.

The Central Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement unit (TIME) attended the location to continue the investigation. The intersection remains closed at this time.

As a result of the collision, the driver has been arrested and charged with the following offences:

Operation causing death,

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), and

Dangerous Operation causing death.

The name of the accused was not released.

The accused has been held in custody for a bail hearing.