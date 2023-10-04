Georgian To Work With EY Canada To Create Student Housing Strategy

The latest among Georgian’s efforts to support students amid a challenging housing landscape is to announce it has chosen to work with EY Canada to support in the development of a student housing strategy.

The project, focused on student housing in Barrie, begins this month with data gathering and consultations with key constituent groups, including students. The full project will take place over the next six months to analyze student demand, develop options and recommendations, assess the economic impact and ultimately result in a housing strategy for the college.

This latest project builds on the actions Georgian has already undertaken to address student housing challenges – including hiring two housing coordinators to work directly with students, creating a housing portal and partnering with SpacesShared, a unique program that matches students to older adults who have spare accommodations and can use some help around the home.

“Georgian is committed to continuing to play a key role in driving our region’s economy by attracting and training our future workforce,” said Suzie Addison-Toor, Vice President, Student Success. “We know our students and alumni are contributing to our local and regional economy and they can only do that if well-supported with safe, attainable and appropriate housing options. Working with EY Canada, I’m confident Georgian will further the work we’re already doing to create a sustainable housing strategy,” added Addison-Toor.

“EY Canada is thrilled to have been chosen to support Georgian College and the broader Barrie community to support their student housing strategy,” said Edward Ng, Senior Vice President, EY Canada. “We are looking forward to contributing our knowledge to this important discussion.”

Over the course of the six-month project, Georgian will engage in collaborative efforts with partners from the City of Barrie and is dedicated to providing updates to the community in the spring.