OPP Looking For Tips After A Dog Was Shot In Seguin

Police are seeking public’s assistance in identifying person(s) of interest involved in an injured animal investigation.

On Sunday October 1, 2023, members of the West Parry Sound Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a dog that was shot in the area of Black Road and Loucks Road in the Township of Seguin.

On Friday September 29, 2023, at approximately 6:45 p.m., an unknown person(s) discharged a firearm and injured a dog. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.