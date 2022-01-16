G2 Driver Charged For Going 134 km/hr In A Posted 60 km/hr Zone

An officer from the OPP Huronia West Detachment stopped a high speed pick-up truck travelling more than twice the speed limit on St. Vincent Street in Midhurst.

On Thursday, January, 2022, just before 8 p.m, an officer out patrolling the Township of Springwater observed a vehicle that was travelling at an extremely high rate of speed.

The officer captured a speed reading on this vehicle of 134 km/hr. The area is residential and has a posted 60 km/hr speed zone.

The driver, a 17-year-old G2 driver from Barrie has been charged with Race A Motor Vehicle – Excessive Speed

The driver received an immediate 30 day driver’s license suspension and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.