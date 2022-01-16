Frigid Temperatures Make Battling A House Fire A Challenge Saturday Night In Orillia

On Saturday January 15, 2022 at around 8 p.m. The Orillia Fire Department responded to a house fire on High Street.

When crews arrived, they found the home fully involved in smoke and flames. Everyone, including the family dog was able to get out of the home.

Fifteen firefighters battled the blaze and no injuries were reported. Frigid temperatures made fighting the fire difficult making for icy conditions and equipment much heavier.

The Fire Department says the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. There is no word on a damage estimate and crews were on scene for about five hours.