North Simcoe Emergency Services Food And Toy Drive Scores Great Success

Southern Georgian Bay OPP along with members of the Midland/Penetanguishene/Tiny and Tay Fire Services would like to thank the community members for their generosity while shopping on December 4 and 18, 2021 at local stores supporting the Salvation Army Food Bank through the Emergency Services Food and Toy Drive.

Thank you to the supporting merchants – Midland/Penetanguishene/Victoria Harbour Foodland Stores, The Real Canadian Superstore, Paul’s No Frills, Walmart Superstore and Canadian Tire for your generosity and continued support. $11,590 in cash and 3,551 lbs of food along with numerous toys were all donated to the Midland Salvation Army.

Donated goods were distributed to the community through their programs to help ensure that families in need were cared for during this festive time of the year.