Weather Travel Advisory Starts Tonight With Strong Winds And Snow On The Way

This winter weather travel advisory has been upgraded from a Special Weather Statement that was previously in effect.

Weather advisory issued for:

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus,

Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County,

Caledon,

Winter weather travel advisory beginning tonight.

Hazards:

Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm.

Snow, heavy at times, which could significantly reduce visibilities.

Local blowing snow at times due to winds gusting up to 60 km/h.

When: Tonight through Monday evening.

Discussion: A low pressure system tracking south of the Great Lakes will bring significant snowfall to portions of southern Ontario. Snow may fall heavy at times and impact Monday commutes. Additionally, local blowing snow is possible Monday afternoon and evening with gusty northerly to northwesterly winds.

Impacts:

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Snowfall warning continued for:

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Current details:

Significant snowfall beginning tonight.

Hazards:

Total snowfall amounts near 15 cm.

Snow, at times heavy, with peak snowfall rates up to 2 cm per hour possible which could significantly reduce visibilities.

Local blowing snow at times due to winds gusting up to 60 km/h.

When: Tonight through Monday evening.

Discussion: A low pressure system tracking south of the Great Lakes will bring significant snowfall to the region. Local blowing snow is also possible Monday afternoon and evening due to gusty northerly to northwesterly winds.

Impacts:

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.