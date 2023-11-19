Funding Boost Announced For 22 Additional Hospital Beds

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is pleased to have received $14 million in provincial funding to cover the operating costs of 22 additional beds that will enhance the care provided to patients in Muskoka and the surrounding areas.

At its November meeting, the Board of Directors received the good news that with this announcement, MAHC’s total bed complement across the two hospital sites increases to 123 beds. The announcement includes permanent funding for surge beds, an additional Intensive Care Unit bed at each site, and 10 new inpatient rehabilitation beds.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am delighted Ontario Health has recognized the need to fund our 10 surge beds on a permanent basis. We have been using these beds during times of gridlock and surge, and this announcement provides guaranteed funding to meet the ongoing needs of our communities,” says Cheryl Harrison, President & Chief Executive Officer. “We are also thrilled to be in a position to expand the rehabilitation services provided to inpatients in the future. This is very good news for our organization, our community, and for patients and families who rely on us for high-quality healthcare when and where they need it.”

In the weeks and months to come, MAHC is moving through the internal planning to bring the new critical care beds and inpatient rehabilitation beds into operation on care units within the existing hospital footprints, and to develop and recruit the specialized health human resources to support the care model.

At the same time, the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation and Huntsville Hospital Foundation are looking forward to engaging community-based support to purchase the physical beds and other required hospital equipment to establish the enhanced services.